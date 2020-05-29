WTF? Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Kevin Popped For Abandoning Rolls Royce At Lincoln Tunnel (Exclusive)

Wendy Williams’ ex-husband continues to rack up infractions behind the wheel in the wake of his divorce.

Cops popped the one time “Wendy” show producer for allegedly abandoning his luxury car inside one of the tubes at the Lincoln Tunnel, which connects New Jersey and New York City, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

Hunter was driving his green 2019 Rolls Royce back on February 6 through the Lincoln Tunnel’s center tube when he ran out of gas and the car stopped, a spokesperson for the Port Authority of NY and NJ told BOSSIP.

Cops arrived and the car was towed to another part of the Lincoln Tunnel, and Hunter eventually had it removed from tunnel property. Fortunately, traffic was only minimally impacted by the stopped car, the Port Authority spokeswoman said.

However, he was charged with “willful abandonment of a motor vehicle at a public facility,” and ordered to appear in a New Jersey courtroom this summer, court records show. If convicted, he faces up to $500 in fines and runs the risk of having his license suspended.

Hunter has racked up moving violations since his talk show queen wife filed for divorce from him in 2019 amid allegations that he’d fathered a child with a 20-something masseuse Sharina Hudson. We exclusively revealed that Hunter had his license suspended earlier this year for racking up tickets. Hunter’s license appears not to have been suspended at the time of this incident.

BOSSIP’s attempts to reach Hunter were unsuccessful Thursday. No lawyer was listed for Hunter.