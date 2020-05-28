Exclusive: Tracee Ellis Ross Talks Tackling Singing For ‘The High Note’ And Success After 40, “Black Might Not Crack But It Definitely Folds!” [VIDEO]

We’re just a day away from the at home premiere of Tracee Ellis Ross’ new movie ‘The High Note’ which we absolutely loved, probably almost as much as Tracee loved our Sr. Content Director’s curly hair. Tracee chatted it up with BOSSIP’s Janeé Bolden about her new role, tackling singing on the big screen, making a female dominated film (directed by Nisha Ganatra and co-starring Dakota Johnson) and how age has (or hasn’t) factored into her career. Check out their convo below:

Janeé screened ‘The High Note’ in advance of her chat with Tracee and couldn’t stop raving to the entire office about how much she loved it. Any music buff will really appreciate this film, but as Tracee mentioned there is a bigger them of following your dreams which everyone should be able to relate to. Stay tuned for our interview with Ice Cube, which will be on Bossip Friday. ‘The High Note’ will be available for at home viewing tomorrow!