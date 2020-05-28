Yikes! White YouTube Couple Dragged For “Rehoming” Adopted Chinese Son With Special Needs

A popular YouTuber who shares content about her family life has rubbed the internet the wrong way after admitting she and her husband essentially “returned” their adopted toddler son from China who lived with autism.

Myka Stauffer, who has hundreds of thousands of followers ironically because of some of the content based around her former adopted son Huxley, updated followers on his exact whereabouts after he had gone missing from their videos. Huxley had been living with the family since 2017. The mother says unspecified behavior issues contributed to her decision. Now upset people are FLOODING her social media pages with angry messages over their decision — but should they be mad?

Myka’s hubby James, a car detailer, explains in their recent video that they came to the brutal decision after discovering “there were a lot more special needs that we were not aware of.” The tearful mom added, “Do I feel like a failure as a mom? 500%.” The couple says unspecified behavior issues contributed to their decision, adding that “multiple scary things happened inside the home towards our other children.”

Despite the negative assumptions, the parents appear to be distressed in their video addressing their decision. Fans, however still continue to press for questions…

Wow. Sounds traumatic but they assure Huxley is with a better-fit family according to the Stauffers. Do you think this will blow over for all parties?