STOMP: Kirk Franklin & Fred Hammond Next Up To Biblically Battle During #VERZUZ

“Won’t he do it?!”

There’s a new #VERZUZ battle on the way that’s sending sanctified Twitter into a tizzy. Gospel artists Fred Hammond and Kirk Franklin are preparing to go toe to toe for Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s IG battle series. The gospel giants will face off Sunday, May 31 at 5 p.m. EST after inspiring words from Bishop T.D. Jakes. This marks the first time #VERZUZ has had gospel competitors.

“Timb & I had to call a few of our friends!!” wrote Swizz Beatz in the IG announcement. “Join Kirk Franklin, Fred Hammond and Bishop TD Jakes for this Sunday’s special edition of VERZUZ – THE HEALING 🙏🏽 Everyone needs a hug 🙏🏽 @kirkfranklin @bishopjakes @realfredh song by @keedronbryant @timbaland this one will be special 🙏🏽 Live on @verzuztv this Sunday 5pm est…

Kirk’s catalog includes “Revolution”, “Silver and Gold” and of course “Stomp.” As for Fred Hammond, who’s a Grammy winner, his hits include“No Weapon,” “You Are The Living Word,” “Jesus Be A Fence Around Me” and “We’re Blessed.”

The announcement also comes after Swizz emphasized that #VERZUZ competitors are REQUIRED to use the sound equipment they send them—you hear that Jagged Edge?

“Roland [Corporation] actually created a special system that they made for Verzuz for IG,” said Swizzy to REVOLT. “And it works. Like you look at Ludacris’ sound, it works. You can tell who’s using the setup and who’s not using the setup. It’s only a couple plugs that’s gon’ change ya life. 112 was using it. I don’t think Jagged Edge was using it.”

Kirk Franklin: *plays Silver & Gold* Fred Hammond: *comes back with You Are The Living Word* Me: pic.twitter.com/5Pk2oFaSni — Ronald Dacey (@MakerClimbAxe) May 28, 2020

How I’m pulling up to the Kirk Franklin vs Fred Hammond battle. pic.twitter.com/URmPigc8ky — Kennedy ✨ (@HelloKennedi) May 28, 2020

We getting Kirk Franklin, Fred Hammond and TD Jakes on Sunday’s #Verzuz ???? pic.twitter.com/7Hm3IHhcmZ — 💫✨ (@TheJessieWoo) May 28, 2020

Will YOU be watching Kirk VS. Fred Hammond?