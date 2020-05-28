Duplicitously Disabled KKKaren Plays Policewoman And Gets What’s Coming To Her During Minneapolis Rebellion

Last night there was a social uprising in Minneapolis, Minnesota in the name of unarmed murdered Black man George Floyd at the hands of the police.

One of the sites where the uprising took place was a Target store that reportedly would not sell milk to protesters who had been tear-gassed. During the fracas, a faux cop, knife-wielding, and “wheelchair-bound” white woman in the vein of George Zimmerman decided that she would try to stop people from relieving the store of its inventory. That was a mistake.

“But wtf did target do? They’re innocent.” Target funds the police department that killed George Floyd and were denying entry to protestors after they were tear gased by the police and were trying to go inside to buy milk for their face. — 🌚 (@blaxican_bonita) May 28, 2020

The video of the incident has gone viral as hell and shows the Karen (someone in the video calls her “Jennifer” but we refuse to acknowledge that) wheeling her chair in front of a door and attempts to stab a Black woman from leaving after letting a white woman who was stealing walk right past her. Initially, the video was colored as an “attack” against an elderly handicapped woman, but facts > f**ks#!t.

At the Target in Minneapolis that was being looted tonight during the BLM riot, a woman in a wheelchair was attacked. pic.twitter.com/JxsXTB30xI — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 28, 2020

She's 30, she can walk, she GOT A KNIFE. And the fire extinguisher guy was WHITE. i love the facts 🤣🤣 — Ny 🦋🌱 (@ohmyitsny) May 28, 2020

Almost instantly, the phrases “she got a knife”, “she can walk”, and “she’s 30” all began trending HIGH on Twitter.

so y’all tellin me Gertrude pulled up to target in a wheelchair with a knife, got fire extinguished, painted herself as an elderly handicapped victim but in reality she is 30, able bodied & tried to rob an atm? pic.twitter.com/d2waoQ0eRI — Latinx for Black Lives ✊🏼 (@agavedelacalle) May 28, 2020

After it was all said and done, the Karen ran down the predictable script.

She got the XFL style interview lmao pic.twitter.com/EQmdOUS1pL — Jacob. (@JacobFalcon23) May 28, 2020

We’re pretty sure that the reason that white people’s food is so bland is that it’s seasoned with victimhood. Low in calories AND flavor.

Oh also, this b!t¢# can walk.