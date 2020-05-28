Jennifer with knife and wheelchair stabs Black people at Minneapolis Target
Duplicitously Disabled KKKaren Plays Policewoman And Gets What’s Coming To Her During Minneapolis Rebellion
Last night there was a social uprising in Minneapolis, Minnesota in the name of unarmed murdered Black man George Floyd at the hands of the police.
One of the sites where the uprising took place was a Target store that reportedly would not sell milk to protesters who had been tear-gassed. During the fracas, a faux cop, knife-wielding, and “wheelchair-bound” white woman in the vein of George Zimmerman decided that she would try to stop people from relieving the store of its inventory. That was a mistake.
The video of the incident has gone viral as hell and shows the Karen (someone in the video calls her “Jennifer” but we refuse to acknowledge that) wheeling her chair in front of a door and attempts to stab a Black woman from leaving after letting a white woman who was stealing walk right past her. Initially, the video was colored as an “attack” against an elderly handicapped woman, but facts > f**ks#!t.
Almost instantly, the phrases “she got a knife”, “she can walk”, and “she’s 30” all began trending HIGH on Twitter.
After it was all said and done, the Karen ran down the predictable script.
We’re pretty sure that the reason that white people’s food is so bland is that it’s seasoned with victimhood. Low in calories AND flavor.
Oh also, this b!t¢# can walk.
