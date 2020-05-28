Most Random Feud Of 2020: Wanda Sykes Drags Scott Baio For Questioning Her Support Of Joe Biden

Wanda Sykes finally decided to give Scott Baio the time of day a week after the actor tried to bait her for her continued support of Joe Biden.

Last week, Biden caught a ton of heat for his controversial remarks on the Breakfast Club, where he said the now infamous quote: “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Following his interview with Charlamagne and all the commotion it caused, Scott Baio decided to head to twitter and randomly call out Wanda Sykes, writing, “Hey @iamwandasykes why is it okay for @JoeBiden to say something clearly racist but @therealroseanne gets kicked off of her own show that YOU are a writer on, for making a mistake? Is it because you’re a full of s**t, hack liberal?”

Almost a full week later, Sykes came through to concisely put Scott Baio—who’s known for his role as Chachi Arcola on Happy Days—in his place. Her reason for supporting Biden, and not Roseanne Barr, is really quite simple.

“Oh! Hey Chachi. Apologies, I didn’t see you. I’ll keep it short. Joe Biden didn’t say, ‘Then you ain’t an ape,’” Sykes tweeted, slicing through Baio’s Roseanne Barr analogy. “Well, let me get back to work…I hope you enjoy whatever it is that you do.”

What Baio is referencing here is an incident from 2018, when Sykes resigned from her position as a head writer for ABC’s reboot of Roseanne after Barr tweeted racist insults about Barack Obama’s former adviser, Valerie Jarrett. The show’s former star called Jarrett a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes, tweeting, “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.”

Before responding to Baio, after seeing Biden’s Breakfast Club comments, Wanda Sykes tweeted that the presidential hopeful’s comments should be treated as a joke.