David Makes Dance: Madonna Has Her Black Son “Stamp Out” Racism With Bizarre Sunken Place Soft Shoe; Gets CLOWNED

Madonna, social justice warrior and collector of Black kids like they’re Digimon, has a solution for the problem of racism and white supremacy that is terrorizing the world. Is she marching? Nah. Is she donating to Black Lives Matter campaigns? Well, we hope. But most importantly? She has her son, David Banda do some Michael Jackson-influenced dancing in their kitchen to stomp away racism.

It, uh, looked like this:

Brutal murder travels around the world my son David Dances to honor and pay tribute to George and His Family and all Acts of Racism and Discrimination that happen on a daily basis in America. #davidbanda #JusticeforGeorgeFloyd #MichaelJackson pic.twitter.com/wLa6YKrYF1 — Madonna (@Madonna) May 28, 2020

The whole dance craze had everyone perplexed, confused, astounded and belly-laughing. Seriously, what the hell is this? She wants this kid to dance away the racism? How does him doing these things in the kitchen save the world? This the best you got?

