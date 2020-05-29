Rosa Parks Could Have Caught A Cab?! Shameik Moore Makes Matters WAY Worse With Dumb A$$ IG Live Comments; DRAGGING Commences

Shameik Moore just can’t leave well enough alone.He already made a fool of himself with his Twitter rants about Black people needing to take responsibility for police brutality.

“We have to work on our community before blaming everything on “racist” and police. 1… there is STILL black on black violence that needs to be addressed… and 2.. if we KNOW that the wrong white person could change our whole life with a false accusation …”

He also had this to say: “WHY DO WE GIVE THEM THE ENERGY THEY WANT? Give them an inch they WILL take a mile….. We literally know this already. At what point do we look at ourselves and make adjustments?”

He got resoundingly dragged for his thoughts and decided to double down by hitting up Instagram Live to speak his thoughts. Those thoughts included…sigh…

here’s shameik saying rosa parks didn’t know there were black owned taxi cabs 😭 pic.twitter.com/TvfKAj8C1c — invisible black girl. (@DAITHEEHOTTIE) May 28, 2020

Yes he asked about Rosa Parks not using a cab instead of demanding she sit in front of the bus. This is one of the wildest takes ever and he got absolutely dragged for it. Rightfully so, too.