Praiseworthy Pop Ups: Kirk Franklin Surprises Viral Vocalist Keedron Bryant During “Access Hollywood” Interview [VIDEO]

If you’re anything like us, you could probably use some good news this morning. Fortunately Kirk Franklin is out here doing the Lord’s work. This week social media has been flooded with images from the police killing of George Floyd, as well as people’s reactions to Floyd’s murder and images from protests and destruction in Minneapolis. But there’s also been the beautiful image of a young black man singing out his fears and frustrations. That young man is Keedron Bryant. Watch his video, which went viral on Instagram with over a million views, below:

Gospel superstar Kirk Franklin, like millions of others, was moved by Keedron Bryant’s powerful a cappella performance of “I Just Want to Live” on Instagram. The song, written by Keedron’s mom, Johnnetta, illustrates the grief felt by so many in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, and Kirk surprised the mother-son duo in the middle of an interview with Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans to share how much their artistic effort means in our current climate.

“You wrote the mess out of that song,” Kirk tells Johnnetta during the interview.

Praising Keendron and his voice, Kirk says, “You have the ability to make a difference. All it takes is one light.” He goes on to say, “To be able to see a young man like Keedron just be able to stand in the midst of all this pain and tragedy, and to be able to have such a sound of hope – we needed you. We needed you. You were right on time. God is using you right on time.”

