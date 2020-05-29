Coachella Is Reportedly Getting Delayed Once Again, This Time Pushing The Festival Back Until 2021

Coachella Is Reportedly Getting Delayed Once Again Until 2021
After being pushed back from its usual weekends in April until 6 months later in October, it looks like Coachella might not happen at all this year.
When concerns over the coronavirus first started to get serious in the United States at the top of March, organizers got ahead of the game by pushing the festival back to October. Now, a new report from Bloomberg suggests that the festival won’t resume at all until 2021 due to the social distancing guidelines that are currently being implemented.
Coachella is the largest music festival in the U.S. attracting as many as 200,000 people every single year. Due to social distancing and other reopening guidelines for safety–especially due to the fact that the festival is in California, where the legislators are being more cautious–it’s becoming less likely that the event can go on as planned this fall.
As of now, an official announcement about the concert being postponed once again has yet to be made. Executives at Goldenvoice are said to be speaking with artists and settling financial issues like insurance, according to people familiar with the matter. The report also notes that not all of the performers on the 2020 bill have consented to playing next year, due to both health and financial reasons. Plus, not every act in the 2020 lineup has been asked to play next year–so when/if the fest resumes in 2021, the lineup could be completely different.
