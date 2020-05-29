Coachella Is Reportedly Getting Delayed Once Again, This Time Pushing The Festival Back Until 2021

After being pushed back from its usual weekends in April until 6 months later in October, it looks like Coachella might not happen at all this year.

When concerns over the coronavirus first started to get serious in the United States at the top of March, organizers got ahead of the game by pushing the festival back to October. Now, a new report from Bloomberg suggests that the festival won’t resume at all until 2021 due to the social distancing guidelines that are currently being implemented.