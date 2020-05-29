Blac Chyna Fires Back Against Claims She Damaged Property By Suing Landlord
REVERSE! Blac Chyna Fires Back Against Claims She Damaged Rental Property By Countersuing Her Landlord For $70,000
Blac Chyna is denying claims she damaged her last rental property by hitting her former landlord with a countersuit for $70,000.
According to reports from Page Six, Blac Chyna claims her landlord, Michael Kremerman, owes her more than $20,000 from her security deposit and is now asking for $50,000–or twice the original $25,000 deposit–according to court documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court and obtained by Page Six.
In her suit, the reality star also goes on to deny Kremerman’s allegations that she damaged the rental property when she lived there. In the documents, she alleges the only deductions that could be taken from her security deposit are repairs for an “accidentally damaged sink ($1,100), remaining rent due for November 2018 ($3,360); and cost of a popcorn machine ($231.02).”
On Thursday, her attorney, Lynne Ciani, told the publication that Chyna plans to countersue her former landlord for his “fraudulent claim” that she owed him “unpaid rent at a time when he no longer even owned the rental property.” She went on to say that Chyna’s court documents prove Kremerman “tried to ‘have his cake and eat it too’” by charging her for unpaid rent, despite the fact that he had already sold the rental property for $4.55 million in March 2019.
Kremerman first sued Blac Chyna back in April 2019, making claims that she bailed on her lease five months early and failed to pay her rent. In the suit, he claimed Chy owed $55,546 for the missing rent but subtracted her $25,000 deposit from the total; though he added on another $18,000 in damages. A judge ordered Chyna to pay Kremerman $72,000 in January 2020 after she failed to respond to the lawsuit.
Blac Chyna is set to appear in court against her landlord on June 26.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.