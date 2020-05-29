For Your Viewing Pleasure: Gucci Mane Drops A Visual For His Collaboration With Lil Baby, “Both Sides” [Video]

Another Friday, another week filled with new music and some music videos to go along with it.

This week, Gucci Mane joined in on the fun by giving fans something to talk about with a brand new music video for his latest collaboration with Lil Baby, “Both Sides.”

The visual was directed by Joe Yung Spike and sees both Atlanta rappers surrounded by crowds in the Georgia heat. In the era of COVID-19, it’s weird watching a music video with huge groups of people together as they are here, but it’s just a reminder of happier times and what we can. (hopefully) look forward to once this pandemic is over.

“Both Sides” and the music video for it serve as small sample of what fans can expect from Gucci Mane’s new compilation mixtape, Gucci Mane Presents: So Icey Summer. Not much is known about the compilation just yet, beside the fact that this track with Lil Baby is on there and as always with Gucci Mane, the project will feature a good variety of guest features.

Gucci Mane Presents: So Icey Summer is due to drop July 3. Check out the video for “Both Sides” featuring Lil Baby down below: