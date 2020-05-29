Cardi B Explains Why Being Upset About Looters In Minneapolis Is POINTLESS — “People Are Tired!” [Video]

Cardi B Defends Looting In Minneapolis Following George Floyd Murder
Cardi B is speaking up about looters in Minnesota upset over the murder of George Floyd, and she wants people to understand that they’re TIRED of going the peaceful route because for decades it fell on deaf (racist) ears. Many people criticized protestors for looting at a Target store after footage surface all over social media. So far, from reports, dozens of storefronts have been vandalized after three consecutive nights of protests in Minneapolis.
Cardi says maybe protestors will be heard now and she also encourages folks to vote in local elections.
“Seeing people looting and going extremely outraged, it makes me feel like, ‘Yes! Finally! Finally motherf—ers is gonna hear us now. Yeah!’ And as much as people is so against it, at this point I feel like I’m not against it. It’s really frustrating… police brutality been going on even way before I was born. I feel like I have done videos against police brutality, I feel like this is like my seventh time. I feel I’ve been doing police brutality videos ever since my teeth been f—ed up. And the only s–t that changed has been my f—ing teeth.”
