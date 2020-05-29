Cardi B Explains Why Being Upset About Looters In Minneapolis Is POINTLESS — “People Are Tired!” [Video]

Cardi B is speaking up about looters in Minnesota upset over the murder of George Floyd, and she wants people to understand that they’re TIRED of going the peaceful route because for decades it fell on deaf (racist) ears. Many people criticized protestors for looting at a Target store after footage surface all over social media. So far, from reports, dozens of storefronts have been vandalized after three consecutive nights of protests in Minneapolis.

Cardi says maybe protestors will be heard now and she also encourages folks to vote in local elections.