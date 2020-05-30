Pettiest Reactions To Forbes Snatching Kylie Jenner's Billionaire Crown
Keeping Up With Kylie’s Kash: Pettiest Reactions To Forbes Snatching Kylie Jenner’s ‘Self-Made Billionaire’ Krown
- By alexbossip
1 of 15
❯
❮
This week has been a DOOZY stuffed with heartbreaking news, Karens Karening, killer kkkops killing and Cheeto Cheetoing during the most stressful week since quarantine started four months ago.
Man, it’s been ROUGH but at least we got a good cackle at Forbes revoking Kylie’s ‘self-made billionaire’ crown in a deliciously petty exposé that details alleged financial fraud, asset pumping and other shady shenanigans by the fame-obsessed family to inflate their wealth that should come as a shock to absolutely no one.
Whether Forbes’s accusations are true, we’re not 100% sure, but it sparked hilarious chaos across the internet in the midst of civil unrest and a pandemic.
Peep the pettiest reactions to Forbes revoking Kylie’s not week.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.