A Lil’ Positivity: Dr. Dre And Jimmy Iovine Announce Their Plan To Open A Free High School Next To USC

Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine were already doing well for themselves, but they became that much more wealthy when they sold Beats to Apple back in 2014. But luckily for Los Angeles, they’re constantly using their influence to put that money back into their community.

The longtime friends and collaborators sat down with British GQ to share their thoughts on several different topics surrounding the business, the music industry, and so much more. While speaking to the publication about their upcoming ventures, Dre and Iovine gave their thoughts on fame in the age of social media.

“I probably would’ve hated social media when I was coming up,” he said. “There’s a certain mystique that gets destroyed.”

Later on in the interview, these two revealed their plans to build a high school sometime in the near future.

“We’re starting it right outside of USC,” Iovine shared. “It’s for that neighborhood and it’s going to be free. We’re doing it with Laurene Powell Jobs and XQ and USC…We want to give underrepresented kids an edge…A lot of kids today think it’s not really necessary.”

Dre actually admitted that he was never big on school himself, but now, he understands the possibilities a good education can provide.

“There was nothing there that I really wanted to learn. In Compton at my particular high school, there was nothing available. This thing that we’re building has everything that I needed.”

Check out their video with British GQ down below, where Dre and Jimmy talk beginnings, business and billion-dollar Beats.