A Lil’ Positivity: Desiigner Waves Rent For His Tenants Until COVID-19 Pandemic Is Over

As we speak several states are reopening after lifting stay-at-home orders due to COVID-19. Many citizens have gone weeks without work or paychecks and many are still waiting on unemployment approval. While many cities have frozen evictions, rent payments are still due on the first of the month for millions with no way to pay. While corporations are refusing to offer rent relief other celebrities such as Desiigner who is a landlord himself, are helping their tenants stay off the streets. As an entrepreneur with several properties, Desiigner says he’s giving his tenants a break on rent to help them financially and mentally. Desiigner discussed this in a recent Forbes interview.

I have to look at all areas of my life and do my part — artists play lots of different roles in communities. For example with housing… I’m a landlord with multiple properties. And some people can’t afford rent right now and I have to hold that. How are you going to be able to live for the next couple months? You gotta take it easy on your tenants, be understanding of what’s possible right now. I have to take the hits because I also don’t want to see anybody on the street. I can help so I do.

Desiigner also recently released a new single called “Survivor,” and with the proceeds, a portion will be given to the United Way of NYC. Good to see Desiigner spending his rap checks investing in real estate and able to make a change in his community when it’s needed most.