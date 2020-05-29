Seems Legit: Spike Lee Admits He Won’t Be Going To The Movie Theaters Again Until There’s A COVID-19 Vaccine

Even though a lot of Americans are really eager to return to regular life and large public gatherings, Spike Lee isn’t one of those people–even when it comes to activities he used to frequent.

In a Vanity Fair piece that talks about about getting back into theaters or resuming productions within the industry, the legendary writer/director was asked about his thoughts on the matter. Lee replied by admitting that resuming either of those things wasn’t feasible for the foreseeable future because of COVID-19.

“They ain’t doing a thing until the vaccine,” Lee said. “I know I’m not going to a movie theater. I know I’m not going to a Broadway show. I know I’m not going to Yankee Stadium.”

Spike also addressed the seriousness of the coronavirus, specifically mentioning how some people appear hesitant to accept the fact that getting back to business may not be the best idea right now. “Corona is a b***h,” he told writer Anthony Breznican. “Corona is not playing. You f**k around you’re going to get killed, you’re going to die. I’m not ready to go.”

As far as taking measures in the meantime to make a production safe, Lee wondered how shooting something like a movie would even be possible. “I mean, are you going to do a movie by remote, like Saturday Night Live?… I don’t know how you do that,” he revealed. “So, we’re on pause now.”

Similarly to these sentiments he already mentioned, in his interview with Complex earlier this month, he spoke about how hesitant he is to hit up a movie theatre any time in the near future.