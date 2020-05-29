Hill Harper Apolgizes After Misgendering Zaya Wade On Her Birthday & Encouraging ‘Him’ To Read ‘Letters To A Young Brother’

WTF is going on?! That’s the question that’s being asked after author/actor Hill Harper made a comment on a birthday post for Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade‘s daughter Zaya. Gabby proudly posted a pic of the teen on her Instagram marking the child’s 13th birthday.

“Happy Birthday baby!!! I can’t believe you are 13!! “@zayawade you are such an inspiration and motivation to get my butt up everyday and fight. When I’m weary, frustrated, full of rage, I see your face and your joy and you living your best life and I want that for all of us. “I love you sooooo much kid!!

The moment was marred however by a comment from Hill Harper who plugged his book and wrote;

“”Happy Birthday young man!! Read “Letters to a Young Brother!!!” Your mom wrote something in it!! You’ll love it! Have a great day!!”

Yo. Hill Harper is a bitch for this pic.twitter.com/tgHam2Zv1I — Tea Jay (@ISetItOff) May 29, 2020

Now, why…….

The post caused outrage from folks who thought Hill deliberately went out of his way to send malice to a child who’s already been nastily dragged through the mud by transphobic trash of adults.

This @HillHarper shit got me furious. Deliberately misgendered their child on her birthday and then tried to double down by plugging his raggedy book. Fuck him and everyone who thinks like him. pic.twitter.com/ThqaHbUORT — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) May 29, 2020

Imagine misgendering a child for any reason much less to promote a book. Hill Harper is embarrassing. We don't need that. — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) May 29, 2020

Hill Harper really went out of his way to misgender Zaya on her birthday, under Gabrielle’s post, just to push a damn book that is over ten years old. Folks are really showing themselves in this here 2020. — Candice Marie Benbow (@CandiceBenbow) May 29, 2020

According to Hill himself, however, that’s simply untrue. It was just honestly a messy (albeit musty) mistake. He also reiterated that he’s a Wade family friend and he had no ill intent.

“I would like to apologize for my post. I am responsible for what gets posted and I made a horrible error,” wrote the author on Twitter. “I misgendered my friend’s child and I am so sorry to Zaya and the entire Wade family. It was not my intention to misgender and misrepresent her in any way.” […] As a family friend, I feel so bad that I may have taken away from the celebration. Zaya’s courage and strength is something I celebrate. And there was absolutely no malicious intent to my post. […] There are many challenging things going on in the world right now and I certainly didn’t intend my birthday wish to be a negative distraction and certainly didn’t want it to take away from a celebratory birthday for Zaya.

I would like to apologize for my post. I am responsible for what gets posted and I made a horrible error. I misgendered my friend’s child and I am so sorry to Zaya and the entire Wade family. It was not my intention to misgender and misrepresent her in any way. I celebrate Zaya. — Hill Harper (@hillharper) May 29, 2020

As a family friend I feel so bad that I may have taken away from the celebration. Zaya’s courage and strength is something I celebrate. And there was absolutely no malicious intent to my post. — Hill Harper (@hillharper) May 29, 2020

I am human and I am learning and often trying to do too many things which leads to mistakes like this one. I am sorry.

I’m sorry to those my post offended, that was certainly not my intention. — Hill Harper (@hillharper) May 29, 2020

There are many challenging things going on in the world right now and I certainly didn’t intend my birthday wish to be a negative distraction and certainly didn’t want it to take away from a celebratory birthday for Zaya. I extend my heartfelt apology to Zaya, the Wade family. — Hill Harper (@hillharper) May 29, 2020

Still, some folks are convinced that the “Him” and “Letters To A Young Brother” comments were intentional.

What do YOU think, was Hill Harper’s Zaya Wade misgendering a mistake???

Despite the hoopla, we hope Zaya has the safe and joyous celebration she deserves to mark her 13th year of life.