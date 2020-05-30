SMH: Ex-Friend Accuses Alexis Skyy Of Scurrying Away With $1,300 Worth Of Hair Extensions

Alexis Skyy is in yet another beef involving hair weave…

A woman who seems to have been pretty close acquaintances with reality star Alexis Skyy is claiming that she’s stiffed for $1,300 worth of hair. Tiara Radcliffe blasted Skyy by posting a series of text messages that allegedly show that Alexis agreed to purchase hair from her. From the messages, it looks like Alexis “borrowed” 14 bundles worth of hair extensions from her friend when she was in a jam with her own weave business and agreed to give her the money in exchange. For some reason, it’s been months since Alexis has even attempted to pay her for it after apparently selling the merchandise, Tiara says.

“You blocked me from your phone and still won’t give me my money. It’s only $1300.00 sis!!! Then you had the nerve to tell me your assistant is going to order me some of ya’ll bullsh** ass raw hair because you only have 2 bundles of my hair left. B***ch you got the right one.”

The screenshots from Tiara’s post have been deleted but here they are in a recording capture by It OnSite. Swipe to read them.

Yikes! Just pay her the money, seems simple…right?! What do YOU think of this situation?