BOSSIPSounds: Young Dolph Teams Up With Megan Thee Stallion For Their First Collaboration, “RNB” [Audio]

Young Dolph linked up with fellow Southerner Megan Thee Stallion for his new single “RNB.” The track was produced by Juicy J and even comes with an animated visualizer video for your viewing pleasure.

If you’ll recall, it was only a couple months ago that Young Dolph announced he would be retiring from music to “kick it” with his children. Now, just weeks later, he returned to social media to announce his next album is already in the works, writing, “My son jus told me I can’t be his dad if I stop putting out music.” Gotta respect Dolph Jr. taking one for the team and making sure we don’t miss out.

The Memphis rapper teased that the project would hit streaming services on March 20, however, the album in question has still yet to arrive without any explanation. Luckily, though, we did get this new track with Megan Thee Stallion, which is a collaboration a lot of people were a fan of the minute they saw the two artists announce it on social media.

While we wait for Dolph to drop his forthcoming album (hopefully) sometime soon, listen to his latest track and collaboration with Meg down below: