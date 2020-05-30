Coupled Up: Queen Naija’s Boo Clarence Stars In Official Video For Her “Butterflies Pt. 2” Track [Video]

Here’s something to break of the monotony of heavy news today.

Queen Naija just released a video for her song Butterflies Pt. 2 and it’s starring none other than her baby daddy Clarence. The two love birds have a romantic night out and about on the town in the video. Some simple, clean, romantic fun. Fans were gushing in the comments, saying they were hoping for Clarence to pop the question at the end!

These two have been together and going strong for over two years now. Good for them! Hit play to see “Butterflies Part 2 official video.