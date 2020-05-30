Keisha Lance Bottoms, Killer Mike, and T.I. scold raging Atlanta protesters
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Killer Mike, And T.I. Angrily Scold Those Who Burned Cars, Defaced Property, And Looted Malls [Video]
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms took the podium yesterday alongside Killer Mike and T.I. to address the uprising that was taking place in the streets not far from where they were broadcasting.
Mayor Bottoms pulled no punches when it came to expressing her anger toward those who were defacing property and setting fires. Killer Mike was equally as upset that the city he loves was being destroyed. He had harsh words for Donald Trump and advice for Mayor Bottoms and police chief Erika Shields about how to monitor police behavior to prevent future violent rebellions.
For his part, T.I. struck the ire of some social media users who A) didn’t want to hear him speak about this issue and B) were appalled by him calling Atlanta “Wakanda that must be protected”.
In the eyes of some of those same detractors, any statement made condemning the protest and all its trappings is a sign of…selling out or being tone-deaf.
There is also this perspective…
Peep the clip of Mayor Keisha, Killer Mike, and T.I.’s press conference below. Hit the comment section with your thoughts!
