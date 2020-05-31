WHERE YOU AT?! CNN’s Don Lemon Calls Out Ellen, Oprah, Tyler Perry, Drake & More For Lack Of Visibility During Protests [Video]

The world is outraged, upset, and demanding justice after the death of George Floyd. Floyd’s senseless murder was the last straw for an America who is largely unemployed, losing family and friend to COVID-19, and under the most stress the United States has faced in years.

Over the weekend, every news station has been focused on one thing: the protests happening around the country. While night approached, the protests turned from peaceful to chaotic and CNN was there to cover it every step of the way. Despite CNN’s headquarters in Atlanta being damaged the night before, the show still went on with Don Lemon covering the whole thing. Outside of the shock from the damage happening in cities across the world like NYC, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia, the real shock came Don Lemon calling out his famous friends on the air.

Don started by asking everyone to stop hitting him directly telling him they love what he and others are doing during this time. He then proceeded to call out Hollywood and some of its most famous people. Lemon called out Ellen, Oprah, Drake, Tyler Perry, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Anthony Anderson just to name a few. He said that some of them are afraid to speak out because of their “brand,” but he promises now isn’t the time to worry about your brand in the midst of American history.

You can watch the entire clip below: