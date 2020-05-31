NYPD Mow Down Protestors, Bill De Blasio Blatantly Defends Cops, ‘I’m Not Gonna Blame Officers’

People in New York were blatantly mowed down by NYPD while protesting the murder of George Floyd and NYC’s Mayor defended it.

In a video tweeted by the New York Times’ Sam Dolnick on Saturday, a group of protesters in Brooklyn moved a barricade closer to a police SUV before another police car pulled up. Traffic cones and other objects were thrown at officers and both cars were then seen barreling into the crowd of protestors.

Running over people is not okay—or maybe it is, at least according to New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Following the incident, he blamed the protesters for instigating.

“I’m not gonna blame officers who are trying to deal with an absolutely impossible situation,” said the Mayor. “The folks who were converging on that police car did the wrong thing to begin with and they created an untenable situation.”

Join me at City Hall for a press conference. https://t.co/oJIx6v9Sgv — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 31, 2020

Now if that’s not a TRASH response…

AOC and several others are calling out De Blasio for being trash siding with cops who could’ve killed people with their vehicles instead of deescalating the situation.

@NYCMayor your comments tonight were unacceptable. As mayor, this police department is under your leadership. This moment demands leadership & accountability from each of us. Defending and making excuses for NYPD running SUVs into crowds was wrong. Make it right. De-escalate. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 31, 2020

De Blasio has since spoken out again, this time on structural racism.

Structural racism haunts the lives of people of color. What we're seeing is an overflow due to decades of injustices. I see my own privilege and can only understand so much. I know enough to say that for the Black community every day is pervaded by racism. We will do better. pic.twitter.com/XAK7S0HxoO — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 30, 2020

Yeah, okay.

What do YOU think would be an appropriate response from a Mayor who sees police blatantly barreling through a crowd of citizens?