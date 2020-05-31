NYPD Mow Down George Floyd Protestors
NYPD Mow Down Protestors, Bill De Blasio Blatantly Defends Cops, ‘I’m Not Gonna Blame Officers’
People in New York were blatantly mowed down by NYPD while protesting the murder of George Floyd and NYC’s Mayor defended it.
In a video tweeted by the New York Times’ Sam Dolnick on Saturday, a group of protesters in Brooklyn moved a barricade closer to a police SUV before another police car pulled up. Traffic cones and other objects were thrown at officers and both cars were then seen barreling into the crowd of protestors.
Running over people is not okay—or maybe it is, at least according to New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.
Following the incident, he blamed the protesters for instigating.
“I’m not gonna blame officers who are trying to deal with an absolutely impossible situation,” said the Mayor. “The folks who were converging on that police car did the wrong thing to begin with and they created an untenable situation.”
Now if that’s not a TRASH response…
AOC and several others are calling out De Blasio for being trash siding with cops who could’ve killed people with their vehicles instead of deescalating the situation.
De Blasio has since spoken out again, this time on structural racism.
Yeah, okay.
What do YOU think would be an appropriate response from a Mayor who sees police blatantly barreling through a crowd of citizens?
