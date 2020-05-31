Sure Thing, Millionaire: The-Dream Gets Dragged For Asking Protesters Not To Destroy His Properties In Atlanta

The senseless murder of George Floyd by the Minneapolis police department has sparked protests across the nation. While all of these demonstrations begin peacefully, some cities have grown violent, which has lead to people breaking into malls and other businesses, looting and burning stores to the ground.

On Saturday night, The-Dream took to Twitter to address the damage he has seen being done to the city of Atlanta, pleading with protestors (or rather, those infiltrating the protests to turn things violent) to leave Black-owned businesses alone.

“Dear People, IF YOU ARE NOT FROM ATLANTA, DONT COME HERE AND PLEASE GO HOME. I OWN THINGS IN THIS CITY, A LOT OF BLACKS OWN THINGS IN THIS CITY, FROM BANKHEAD TO BUCKHEAD,” he wrote. “DO NOT DESTROY PROPERTY THAT NEGATES THE DECADES OF WORK. MY CHILDREN WILL NOT BE SET BACK BY YOU!”

While these comments are similar to the ideas shared by fellow Atlanta artists T.I. and Killer Mike–who voiced that the citizens of Atlanta need to protect the city rather than burn it down–a lot of residents don’t feel right being asked by a millionaire to save his assets, especially when there are more pressing issues at hand: live Black lives, which, unlike storefronts, can’t be brought back.

Look at this multi millionaire telling us WE need to worry about his kids fortunes. Every day these celebs prove just how completely out of touch they are. 🖕🏽 — diamond princess (@CTAlex_) May 30, 2020

If your children are black, they’ve been SETBACK since they were conceived. Since before you were conceived. Material things can be replaced, BLACK LIVES CANNOT! Good day! — TheAudreyJay (@AudreyJayFine) May 30, 2020

After continued criticism, it still doesn’t seem like The-Dream got the point, tweeting out more defenses of his previous statement.

Remember this.

1. ITS HARD TO GET A LOAN BEING BLACK 2. WHEN A BLACK BUSINESS IS BURNED DOWN IT USUALLY NEVER RETRUNS 3. THEY WILL STILL OWE THE LOAN. 4. CREDIT TO START AGAIN IS REJECTED 5. WE HAVE TO WAIT A WHOLE GENERATION TO RESTART. These are some (facts). — THE-DREAM (@TheKingDream) May 30, 2020

Are y’all that simple, all I talk about is black sht, all I do is black sht. Yao I can’t say don’t burn down my home. Yeah I’m sorry if you feel that’s cool. I beenin the streets. Ive been apart of illegal arrest and unrest. Hear what you want. — THE-DREAM (@TheKingDream) May 31, 2020

I’m suppose to feel cool my shits burning, wth. 😭 nigg you crazy. How you show up in a place where you know damn well it’s where we go and what we do and say yeah let’s burn it down. And I can’t say nah? Seriously? Just make sure you run the right shit is the point!Simple.geez — THE-DREAM (@TheKingDream) May 31, 2020

We know the county’s that police show out in… why you ain’t there? So if you gone do something go there and “protest” and be ready to die for it. I’m from that family! Where they left the house ready to die. so nah until it’s that don’t burn my sht. Yet you in the blackest plc — THE-DREAM (@TheKingDream) May 31, 2020

Don’t burn my sister business, my brother business , my cousin. This ain’t the city for that, I can’t speak for “ surrounding”cities, cause yes the one to the left been on some fck sht since forever. “Know who, know where and know why” — THE-DREAM (@TheKingDream) May 31, 2020