In White Folks News: Youtuber Jake Paul–Whose Net Worth Is $12 Million–Caught On Video Looting At An Arizona Mall

While all of the protests against police brutality and the murder of George Floyd have started off peacefully, one way or another, cities across the country have experienced riots and looting that led to broken windows, stolen merchandise, and even buildings on fire.

On Saturday night, Youtuber Jake Paul ended up finding himself right in the middle of a mall that was looted, and because of it, he’s facing a lot of backlash.

The YouTuber-turned boxer was seen at Fashion Square in Scottsdale, Arizona, where he was captured in footage along with looters who were stealing shoes and other merchandise, along with a display car in the mall being broken into for no apparent reason other than to damage it.

i repeat FUCK JAKE PAUL he’s a millionaire looting while people are outside protesting, getting shot with rubber bullets, teargas, beat by cops etc. pic.twitter.com/qgNavkNZwy — theodore. (@SUGARClNEMA) May 31, 2020 You don’t see Paul steal anything himself, but he’s right in the thick of it as everyone around him destroys storefronts and steals what’s inside of them.

Literal black people are getting arrested for looting during these protests but jake Paul a white man is posting him breaking In fashion square all over social media and nothing’s being done???? WHY??? — Quarantine Clitoria ✨ (@okvixky) May 31, 2020 jake paul has a 19 million dollar net worth and a giant platform consisting of mainly kids, and he’s out here looting whilst others get teargassed and beat? fuck off he really isn’t shit — dani BLM (@LOVERSHSLOT) May 31, 2020 hijacking the black lives matter movement as a famous internet celebrity to rob a mall is exactly what i thought jake paul would be doing today. https://t.co/PrrbN3njKz — ImAllexx (@ImAllexx) May 31, 2020 While a lot of people don’t support looting one way or another, we are experiencing a unique time in our nation’s history, with over 40 million Americans having filed for unemployment. The desperation to stick-it to capitalism and take home some merchandise as a souvenir is understandable in a time like this–but Jake Paul is a millionaire. Plus, this looks an awful lot like he’s simply hijacking the Black Lives Matter movement for content.

This further drives home the fact that those doing the looting don’t seem to be the same people showing up to the peaceful protests, muddying the waters of everything going on right now.