Jesus Take The Wheel: Las Vegas Couple Accused Of Stealing $13 Million From Medicaid To Fund Lavish Lifestyle They Bragged About On Social Media

A couple in Las Vegas has been accused of running a scheme for years, defrauding North Carolina Medicaid of $13 million that they allegedly laundered by purchasing luxury goods, which they went on to brag about across social media.

According to reports from Insider, Latisha and Timothy Mark Harron committed “massive fraud” on NC Medicaid by billing the government for “fictitious home health services.” According to a press release from the Department on Wednesday, the couple is being accused of laundering the proceeds from the fraud into items that included things like a $900,000 private jet, jewelry, clothing, “thousands of dollars in gym equipment,” and properties in North Carolina.

On May 19, a federal grand jury voted to indict the couple.

Latisha and Timothy Mark Harron were arrested on Wednesday on seven charges including conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, health care fraud, aggravated identity theft, conspiracy to commit money laundering and making false statements related to health care matters.

According to the DOJ, Latisha founded Agape Healthcare Systems, Inc. in 2010. She reportedly committed fraud at the outset when she registered the company with NC Medicaid without disclosing she had previously been convicted of identity theft.

Her husband also had a prior felony conviction, which was also not disclosed to NC Medicaid, according to the Justice Department. They continued their alleged fraud and billed NC Medicaid for over $10 million between the years of 2017 and 2019.

According to the Justice Department, the couple allegedly searched through obituaries to find people who had recently died in North Carolina. Using the information from their obituaries, they would turn to the NC Medicaid eligibility tool to find whether the person had a Medicaid Identification Number. With that number, they back-billed Medicaid for “fictitious services” it claimed to have provided before the person died.

To make matters worse, the couple wasn’t exactly trying to hide the fact that they had a lot of money coming in. On both Facebook and Instagram, Timothy showed off his luxurious lifestyle, posting pictures at restaurants, on vacations, and letting his followers see their expensive merchandise.

“Wow, what’s the occasion?” someone commented underneath a photo that showed almost 30 boxes from Tiffany & Co.

“This is a normal occurrence for us,” Timothy responded.

In another post, Timothy shared a photo of what appeared to be the couple’s private jet. Not suspicious at all.

On their respective LinkedIn profiles, both Latisha and Timothy claimed to operate a company called Assured Healthcare Systems, though the LinkedIn page for the company also refers to the company as “Agape Health Care Systems.”

A DOJ spokesperson told Insider that both companies were implicated as part of the indictment.