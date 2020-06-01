Life Comes At You FAST: Bill de Blasio’s Daughter Arrested During NYC Protests Following Mayor’s Defense Of The Police

Bill de Blasio’s daughter, Chiara de Blasio, was arrested in New York City on Saturday night, according to reports from NBC News.

NYPD law enforcement says the mayor of New York City’s daughter was arrested in Manhattan for “unlawful assembly” while protesting after she allegedly refused to clear the roadway when asked by police. She has since been released.

The First Daughter, Chiara de Blasio was arrested near the intersection of 12th Street and Broadway along with approximately 100 other people who were instructed to clear the roadway but refused. — Gloria Pazmino (@GloriaPazmino) June 1, 2020

Chiara’s arrest was only one of 345 that were made in The Big Apple on Saturday, with protests over police brutality and the murder of George Floyd continuing across the country and the world.

Conveniently enough, this news comes only a day after Mayor de Blasio came under fire for attempting to justify video footage of two NYPD SUVs driving directly into protesters.

“It is inappropriate for protesters to surround a police vehicle and threaten police officers. That’s wrong on its face and that hasn’t happened in the history of protests in this city,” he said after the incident went viral. He also added that it was “clear that a different element has come into play here who are trying to hurt police officers and trying to damage their vehicles.”

Following the backlash, he tried to walk back his comments on Sunday, saying that he didn’t like what he saw before announcing that there would be an independent review of the situation.