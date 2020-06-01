Jesus Take The Wheel: Joe Jackson’s Granddaughter Stabbed Multiple Times In Alleged Hate Crime Attack, Suffers Gruesome Injuries

One of Joe Jackson’s grandchildren is the victim of a hate crime that has left her with painful and unsightly injuries to her neck and face she says. Yasmine Jasmine, daughter to Joh’vonie Jackson, revealed on Instagram this week that she was stabbed several times by a woman who called her a racial slur.

I was stabbed 7 times right by my house because “I’m a ni**er.”

SMH. Jackson recalls how she was chased and stabbed in the nightmarish attack.

This woman chased me down and started stabbing me. She said it’s because I was a ni**er and that’s all I could hear while I was being stabbed. I can’t move my neck at all. I’m scared to be alone. I asked people to help me because she was stabbing me and nobody helped. Until someone did, actually a few people did & I am thankful for you. I pray to God that if you have any kind of hatred in your heart towards black people that you heal it. I didn’t deserve this, nobody does. Oh & btw I’m still f***ing proud to be black.

According to Yasmine, her attacker was originally only being charged with “felony battery with a deadly weapon.”

I feel like she deserves attempted murder and also this is a HATE CRIME. SHE CALLED ME A NI**ER & THERE ARE WITNESSES 🙏🏼

In an update for her concerned followers and friends, the young woman revealed that her attacker’s charge was upgraded to attempted murder. So far it’s still not being recognized as a hate crime.

Yasmine has shared her gruesome in photos, if you are able you may view them below at your discretion!

*Trigger warning, the following photos of Yasmine’s injuries may be sensative/disturbing*

It’s been previously reported that Joh’vonnie and her daughter reside in Las Vegas although she never specified where she was attacked. How devastating.

We hope she gets justice and she recovers fast.