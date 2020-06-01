Twitter Swoons Over Lawrence & Issa's Mesmerizing Date Night Episode
Hella Romantical: Twitter Swoons Over Lawrence & Issa’s Beautifully Moisturized Date Night Episode
Last night’s swoon-worthy episode of “Insecure” (written by Natasha Rothwell) was absolutely stunning. The writing, lighting, cinematography and direction were simply amazing in the mesmerizing crowd-pleaser that finally gave us the Issa & Lawrence reconnection/love making session we’ve been anticipating for 2 whole seasons.
Whew, the feels and laughs and stunning shots of Black love in motion gave us a necessary escape (if only for a moment) from the ugly realities of racism, police brutality and state sanctioned violence against Black bodies currently fueling civil unrest across Amerikkka.
Oh, and, of course, Condola popped back up and set the tone for next week’s highly anticipated episode for the second-to-last episode of a classic season that continues to captivate Twitter.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over Issa & Lawrence’s beautifully moisturized date night on the flip.
