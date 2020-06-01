G.O.O.D. Riddance: John Legend Reveals He’s No Longer Close Friends With KKKanye West

You know what they say — people come into your life for a reason, a season or a lifetime and it’s looking like John Legend and Kanye West no longer share the close bond they once did. ‘

In an interview with the UK’s The Times this weekend Legend acknowledged that his relationship with the ‘Jesus Is King’ rapper has grown distant. However, Legend, 41 would not put the blame for the shift in their dynamic on West’s public support for Donald Trump, telling the Times:

“I don’t think we’re less friends because of the Trump thing,” Legend said. “I just think we’re doing our own thing. He’s up in Wyoming. I’m here in L.A. We’ve both got growing families and I no longer have a formal business relationship with him as an artist, so I think it’s just part of the natural cycle of life.”

Like many of us, Legend was noticeably jarred when West, 42, began wearing a MAGA hat publicly and voicing his admiration for Trump, likely because he and Kanye, “never talked about politics before. It was never a part of our interaction. Our interaction was almost always about creativity and music.”

Besides being in a different space, physically, Legend noted that West has also shifted creatively, both to a different musical genre, as well as in his focus on fashion.

“He’s doing gospel music,” Legend noted. “That’s what he’s focused on right now, designing his clothes, so we’re in different places.”

We guess it’s not really that uncommon to start growing apart when your friends get other interests. But do you think John Legend is stretching things by not putting more blame on Kanye’s politics?

You guys will likely recall two years ago when Kanye posted screenshots of a message from John Legend pleading for him to reconsider his stance on Trump. Legend tried to be the voice of reason, writing:

“Hey it’s JL. I hope you’ll reconsider alining yourself with Trump. You’re way too powerful and influential to endorse who he is and what he stands for. As you know, what you say really means something to your fans. They are loyal to you and respect your opinion. So many people who love you feel so betrayed right now because they know the harm that Trump’s policies cause, especially to people of color. Don’t let this be part of your legacy. You’re the greatest artist of our generation.”

We all know about how well that went. Kanye went on to explain he’d posted Legend’s message to show people he still maintained friendships with people even if they disagreed with him. Wonder what he would say now.