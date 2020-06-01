People’s Champ: #RHOA’s Porsha Williams Attends ATL Protests, Helps With #BLM Bail Money

Porsha Williams is a celebrity doing the work. The granddaughter of late civil rights activist Hosea Williams has been active in the Atlanta streets protesting and showing support for #BlackLivesMatter amidst the murder of Geroge Floyd.

Porsha is well aware of the racial injustices in the country and when she heard what happened to George Floyd she told her followers that she was devastated.

“I’m going to bed with a heavy heart once AGIAN. I saw a small part of George’s horrific MURDER earlier this morning and it has taken me all day to build up the courage to watch the entire ((9min)) video! I have cried and I’ve been hurt most of the day and even still tonight! How can this be happening again and again in America?! We must demand all involved be sentence to LIFE in prison for this modern day lynching 🥺 I am praying for his family and sending love and strength as they fight for justice for George Floyd! 🙏🏾💔 F dealing with Covid 19 this country needs to be cured of this growing virus called racism that is wiping out our black people right in our faces !! Call 612.673.2100 and demand justice for George Floyd. #RIPGeorgeFloyd 🤍🥀 #Justice”

Since then she’s been ACTIVELY protesting. Porsha went out to Centennial Olympic Park to protest alongside her bestie Shamea Morton and her sister Lauren…

and later she shared that she and her fiance Dennis McKinley are assisting arrested protestors with a bail fund. A celebrity actually protesting and opening their wallets—-instead of crying about the Gucci store??? Imagine that…

🚨DM @workwincelebrate Now … We love you ,we hear you and we stand with you ! 🙏🏾✊🏾❤️ #BlackLivesMatter #Unity #Movement”

Very, very good Porsha.

This all comes amid other RHOA stars posting about looting while others are staying completely silent, which actually might be the for the best.

“Atlanta is a black city! built by successful black people! Our chiefs and captains are black! Our judges are black!” wrote NeNe Leakes on Instagram.

She’s since added;

“UPDATE TO THIS POST:

When things like this happen, i just never know what to say or do! I literally be lost for words and afraid to say anything but hear this…DONT come on my page talking ignorant which is why i wasn’t posting on my page about the things happening but put them in my stories instead….The enemy wants us to burn down our neighborhoods! Don’t fall for it! DONT turn down the energy either….TRANSFORM IT! Organize & Protect the city! Good intentions here ok! #stoptheviolence #onelove #weallwegot #georgefloyd.”

Mind you NeNe, two BLACK police officers were fired for violently pulling those two Spelhouse students out of their car so that message doesn’t truly fly.

Years ago Porsha caught flack for thinking that the Underground Railroad was an actual train, and she’s clearly grown since then.

Porsha found her railroad ticket and I am so proud. Love her. pic.twitter.com/t2fXOiO8tw — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) May 30, 2020

Porsha & Dennis bailing ppl in ATL out of jail I better not ever see y’all on the TL coming at my fave ever again — MILLI (@SoMilli_) May 31, 2020

Nicely done, Ms. Williams!