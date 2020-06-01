Baby Brooklyn #2? Kenya Moore Considering Having Another Child With Estranged Husband Marc Daly

Kenya Moore is speaking on possible baby plans with her estranged husband. The #RHOA star, 49, recently shared that she and Marc Daly, 49, have discussed the possibility of having a second child together, despite their rocky relationship status.

“It’s a conversation that we’re still trying to figure out, honestly,” said the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star on Wednesday, May 27 to US Weekly. “But I really feel, more and more, that I do [want to]. Time is ticking, and I want them to be close in age and … it’s a sensitive subject.”

She noted to the mag however that Daly, 49, has hesitations in part because of his other children and also because of their strained marriage.

“It’s scary for him too … because Brooklyn’s not his only child, so for him, it’s like, ‘Well, how many children will I have?’ So I think that is probably the biggest issue for him,” she explained. “But I don’t think he thinks he can love anyone more than he loves Brooklyn and his other children right now, so … I don’t know. They have a really strong, strong bond. And I think his fear is that, ‘What if the child comes and I don’t have this kind of bond with him because you didn’t carry her or we’re still figuring out our relationship?’”

Marc’s “hesitations” while they’re “figuring out their relationship” aren’t all that surprising.

Kenya previously said that Marc BLEW UP on her during an Uber ride home from a charity event where he said she “ruined his night” and claimed he “never wanted her to come.” The next day Marc announced that he was filing for divorce and Kenya then followed up with a divorce announcement of her own.

Despite that, Kenya recently said that they’ve been having virtual therapy sessions to work things out and he’s flat out told her; “I don’t want to break up. I want to work on our marriage.” The housewife tearfully reiterated that claim to US Weekly.

The TV personality then became emotional, breaking down in tears while discussing the first thing she wants to do after the quarantine caused by the coronavirus pandemic. “I want to fly to New York to see Marc. And for Brooklyn to see Marc,” she said. “We miss him. We really miss him. It breaks my heart when Brooklyn goes around the house and says, ‘Daddy, Daddy,’ picks up his pictures and says ‘Daddy’ and stuff. It’s just heartbreaking.”

If Kenya and Marc do have a second child, Kenya said she’s “seriously considering” a surrogate after suffering complications during her first pregnancy and is awaiting test results to determine whether surrogacy “will be my only option.”

Best wishes to the Dalys.

Do YOU see them working things out and having another child?