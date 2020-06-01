Big Ellay Vindication? LL Cool J Drops #BlackLivesMatter Freestyle After Biracial Tweet Causes A Tizzy

LL Cool J wants folks to know that he’s very much pro-Black Lives Matter after shifting his concern to mixed kids. LL was thinking out loud when he was curious about the perspective of biracial kids on twitter amid George Floyd protests, rubbing folks the wrong way. Over the weekend, the veteran rapper pissed a lot of people off by tweeting about the feelings of mixed-raced children as tensions were high on social media.

“Imagine how people raising bi racial children feel right now!!!!!! This is crazy!!!!!!””

Twitter was confused as to why this was the first thought LL decided to share with all going on…and the started dragging him!

Tell llcoolj to call Madonna and ask how she is doing raising Black kids right now. pic.twitter.com/e4eU4DXtE7 — “Scottie Beam” (@ScottieBeam) May 31, 2020

LL was getting so much hate for his views that he hopped on Instagram Live to attempt to clarify himself.

“What you’re not going to do is to get me to act and be like a moron or an idiot just for you to like me. Kiss my ass. I ain’t doing that either. I’m not going to tell lies on Twitter or act like I don’t have questions about things just to please you, I don’t care if you like me or not because there are a lot of likeminded people who get it. And that’s who I care about.”

LL wants all the smoke SHSJSJDJRJDJDKDH pic.twitter.com/ly6dqGmMaW — legend ary (@chunswae_) May 31, 2020

We hear you, Big Ellay! Doubling down on using his voice, the Black son, father, and husband released a BlackLivesMatter themed freestyle. Hit play to hear it.

Ya’ll forgive him yet?