Brighter Day: Kirk Franklin & Fred Hammond’s Powerful Verzuz Service Sends The Saints Into A TIZZY

We don’t even want to think about this quarantine without the now iconic Verzuz series that came thru with a much needed Sunday Service headlined by Gospel titans Kirk Franklin and Fred Hammond who showed up, showed out and blessed over 250,000 people with a soul-healing celebration of their timeless classics on Instagram Live.

Whew, it was quite the blessing that attracted Gospel legends, industry tastemakers, cultural curators, star athletes, influencers and fans who praised, worshipped and prayed for our community in the midst of widespread protests over the tragic murder of George Floyd that continues to weigh heavy on our hearts during these increasingly trying times.

Kirk: Where my tenors? Me:

RAIN 🗣

RAIN 🗣

RAIN🗣 pic.twitter.com/RQteWnRKUu — Love Yo Self ✨ (@MichellCClark) May 31, 2020

