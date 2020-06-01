“Married To Medicine: Los Angeles” Dr. Britten Thinks Dr. Imani’s Long Distance Marriage Might Be Doomed [VIDEO]

How long do you think you could go without seeing your spouse and still have a healthy marriage? That’s been a big issue for Dr. Imani this season as her husband is thousands of miles away working on opening a dispensary. In Sunday’s episode she opened up to both her mother and her best friend Dr. Britten about the issues she’s been having with her husband being so far away.

Check out the show highlights below:

She doesn’t seem that worried, but we’re worried for her. What advice would you give Dr. Imani about her long distance arrangement? It’s really interesting to see the role that the spouses play too. For example, Shanique’s husband played a HUGE role in her working out her differences with Lia.

Which of the “Married To Medicine L.A.” cast members is your favorite? We think they’re all tons of fun and have so much personality. We especially love when all of the ladies include their kids at tapings. The kids are so cute and precocious.