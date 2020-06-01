Future’s Baby Mama Eliza Reign Said Rapper Tried To Force Her Into A Settlement While Refusing To Support Baby During Pandemic (Exclusive)

Future’s baby mama has complained that he tried to coerce her into an out of court settlement while withholding child support for their baby.

Eliza Reign filed an amended complaint against the “Life Is Good” rapper May 29, after contacting Future for help in April because she was in a “dire financial situation” and was out of work because of the coronavirus epidemic, court papers state. She said Future’s lawyer told her that he refused to provide any monetary support because he didn’t know if the baby was his – but – he wanted to negotiate a “global settlement” to settle both her paternity case against him and his defamation case against her.

Reign said Future’s negotiation bid was proof that he was trying to gain leverage over her in their paternity case, and at that time, he was in violation of a court order to take a DNA test.

“Needless to say, claiming that he cannot provide any type of financial assistance for his child because he does not know if the child is actually his, but at the same time authorizing his attorney to resolve both this litigation as well as the paternity litigation by way of a ‘global settlement,’ are not consistent positions,” Reign’s lawyer wrote in court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

The mom said in court papers that she believed Future pressured another alleged recent baby mama, Cindy Parker, into a similar deal, which likely included a nondisclosure clause. We revealed that Parker sued Future last year over her son, Legend, but abruptly withdrew the lawsuit without an explanation in court papers.

Reign sued Future last year for paternity and child support for their daughter, and last month, a judge ruled that he did father their tot. He also filed a stalking and separate defamation case against Reign, claiming that she was harassing him and had no right to speak out about their sex life. Reign then countersued him, alleging he defamed her publicly and tried to threaten her into getting an abortion.

We’ve reached out to Future’s lawyer for comment.