Someone Called A Tokyo Jetz Made A George Floyd Joke, Got Z-List Slandered Back To Obscurity

Tokyo Jetz who is *googles* a 25-year-old rapper signed to Grand Hustle from Jacksonville, Fl. You may not have heard of her before today but that’s about to change. That’s because Tokyo Jetz decided it was a good idea to take to IG and make a joke about George Floyd. She was seen mock-choking a friend and saying “I’ll George Floyd your mother**** a$$.” This, of course, is reference to the Black man who was killed by Minneapolis police last week, sparking protests and outrage across the world.

Automatic CANCELLATION‼️ At no point will “Ima George Floyd yo mf ass” EVER be a fucking joke to sit and laugh at. Just sick. #tokyojetz #cancelled #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/tLvAmrFkPD — QueenofJays🦄👑 (@queenjaaiii) June 1, 2020

Jetz tried to apologize and even shed tears over it but that wasn’t enough. The internet was ruthless, adding her to the list of celebrities who need to get discarded because of their reactions. She may be the absolute worst of them because this is beyond.

Hit the flip and see how badly she caught the backlash.