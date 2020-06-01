“T.I. & Tiny’s Friends & Family Hustle” Exclusive: Cyntoia Brown Long Talks To T.I. About Human Sex Trafficking [VIDEO]

It’s Monday, which means the Harris family and their friends are back with a brand new episode of “T.I. & Tiny’s Friends & Family Hustle”. This week’s show features a very special guest, Cyntoia Brown Long, an activist, author and public speaker, who served 15 years in prison for killing a man who allegedly solicited her for sex. We’ve got an exclusive clip from their meeting where T.I. interviews Cyntoia for his podcast and she educates him about human sex trafficking check it out below:

T.I. is an advocate for victims of human sex trafficking and often speaks out on the issue, which is a huge problem in Atlanta. As you can tell from the clip, Tip and Cyntoia are planning to work together on a public service announcement to bring awareness to the horrifying situation.

How many folks have already checked out Cyntoia’s episode on T.I.’s “Expeditiously” podcast? If you haven’t already, it’s available on YouTube now.

Don’t forget to tune in to tonight’s episode of “T.I. & Tiny’s Friends & Family Hustle” on VH1 tonight at 8/7c.