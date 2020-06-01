Finally, The Truth: Independent Autopsy Of George Floyd Determines He Died Of “Asphyxia Due To Neck & Back Compression

Pictured above is Terrence Floyd. He, his family, and many others are fighting this crooked system on behalf of his brother who had his life stolen by the state.

George Floyd didn’t die from underlying medical conditions. He didn’t die from “potential intoxicants”. He didn’t die because it was just his time to go. No. Geoge Floyd died from the pressure of Derek Chauvin’s knee essentially crushing his throat. We knew that already but know it has been confirmed by an independent coroner.

The initial autopsy done by Hennepin County Medical Examiner tried to provide cover for Chauvin stating that there was “no physical findings” to support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation”, according to CNN. Today’s confirmation means someone else in the Minneapolis Police Department needs to go to jail in addition to their quack medical examiner.

.@AttorneyCrump, the lawyer for the family of George Floyd, says the independent family autopsy found Floyd died "by asphyxia due to neck & back compression that led to a lack of blood flow to the brain." Big: Crump says physical acts by other officers also caused Floyd's death. pic.twitter.com/5XsxQDLKHf — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) June 1, 2020

8 minutes and 46 seconds. That’s how long Chauvin’s knee was pushed into Floyd’s neck. They think we stupid.

This is why Amerikkka burned and it will burn again if they continue to play in our faces like we’re not ready to commandeer the streets and shut down commerce.