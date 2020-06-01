DavidMcAtee Black Business Owner Killed By Police Dispersing A Crowd In Kentucky

The police have killed another unarmed black man, this time a West End of Louisville Legend, Mr. David “BBQ man” Mcatee.

Mr. David was known for owning a popular inner city Bbq joint in the West End that not only donated food to local shelters & rec centers but COPS ATE AT FREE pic.twitter.com/uvMJ68pZwX — He Wept (@obriannawo22) June 1, 2020

The family and friends of a Kentucky businessman are reeling after he was fatally shot by police. Mr. David “BBQ man” Mcatee was heralded as a Louisville legend before officers gunned him down Monday around 12 a.m. Authorities were dispersing a crowd in the parking lot of Dino’s Food Mart and McAtee was at his nearby restaurant, Yaya’s BBQ.

Officers said someone shot at them and they returned fire fatally striking Mr. Mcatee.

Mcatee’s mother and his nephew told The Courier-Journal that he was community-oriented and would give law enforcement officers free meals.

“He fed them free,” Riley said. “He fed the police and didn’t charge them nothing. My son was a good son. All he did on that barbecue corner is try to make a dollar for himself and his family,” she added. “And they come along and they killed my son.”

Louisville Metro Police and the National Guard killed #DavidMcAtee last night. They say they fired multiple shots into a crowd after one shot came from the crowd. His body was still in the street this morning almost 12 hours later. Among those mourning are his mother and nephew. https://t.co/NmuiLe11Fv — Bryan Fyalkowski (@fyalkowski) June 1, 2020

WLKY reported that more than 12 hours after the shooting his body remained at the scene as police continued investigating and protesters showed up demanding answers. Police said they have several persons of interest being interviewed and it is still unclear who fired the first shot.

Louisville Chief Steve Conrad held a press conference and acknowledged people’s distrust of the police.

“It’s very clear that many people do not trust the police. That is an issue we’re going to work on and work through,” Conrad said.

His family was spotted praying outside of his restaurant.

David McAtee was shot and killed by LMPD officers and the National Guard this morning. Family and witnesses say law enforcement should have never been there. McAtee was serving food at his bbq spot at the time. His family is praying in front of #lmpd officers #louisville pic.twitter.com/tQ4r2ViCUp — Phylicia Ashley (@pashleywave3) June 1, 2020

This story is still developing…

Our sincere condolences to the family and friends of David McAtee.