Deyjah Harris Blasts Black Family Members Who Protect Child Molestors

Deyjah Harris, T.I’s teenage daughter, wants to start a conversation around Black families and the protection of sexual predators and she’s not here for people silencing her.

Previously, the teen spoke about coping with anxiety and depression in a youtube video titled “Mental Health Matters”. In the video, Deyjah begins with transparency, revealing how there were times she had a hard time envisioning herself evolving and she had thoughts of no longer being here after dealing with a traumatic event around age 11.

The 18-year-old tweeted yesterday, calling out child molesters and people who protect them.

ok i’m so tired of how the black community doesn’t speak up on the things that happens in the family …………… stop protecting thr men and women that touch children!!!!!

After criticism from a follower telling her it wasn’t the right time, Deyjah clapped back. When is the right time, though?

man some of y’all are really f**ked up. it ain’t no “we’ll address this later” ARE YOU KIDDING ME!?! we can talk about IT ALL RIGHT NOW, it’s fuck any of y’all that like these tweets or anything of that sort, just showing you agree and support it

“i will KILL anyone for my siblings, children, HUSBAND, PARENTS, GRANDPARENTS, AUNTIES, COUSINS, ETC. if something ever happened to them. I’m sorry but i’m fr…real sh*t…ok i’m so tired of how the black community doesn’t speak up on the things that happens in the family …………… stop protecting thr men and women that touch children!!!!!”

So far, Deyjah hasn’t expounded on the subject beyond her tweets. We think it deserves a conversation.What are YOUR thoughts?