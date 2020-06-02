Lea Michele Tried To Speak Up For Black Lives Matter Until Her Cast Members Revealed That She Is Trash As Hell; Twitter Dragging ERUPTS

So many people are dropping their very own company messages and sometimes meaningless Black Lives Matter and George Floyd hashtags to make themselves feel good or not look like they’re being silent. While earnest support is great, half-hearted support does the opposite. The last thing you want is a “this you?” tweet to pop up and get in that a$$.

Lea Michele of Glee fame tried to throw out her support to the cause and it was a bad idea. Her cast mates from the show, namely Sammie Ware, came for that a$$ and had her trending all night.

LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD “SHIT IN MY WIG!” AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD… https://t.co/RkcaMBmtDA — SAMEYAAAAAA (@Sammie_Ware) June 2, 2020

GIRL YOU WOULDNT LET ME SIT AT THE TABLE WITH THE OTHER CAST MEMBERS CAUSE “I DIDNT BELONG THERE” FUCK YOU LEA https://t.co/s4NoLdtqRs — Dabier (@OfficialDabier) June 2, 2020

