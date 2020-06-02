“I Was In Tears”: SZA Details Being Profiled As A “Rioter” While Shopping For Dog Food

SMH. It was just another day in Amerikka according to SZA who says she was disgustingly profiled in public recently. In the wake of protests being overtaken by rioters and looters, SZA says she was out trying to stock up on chow for her dog when she was randomly asked to leave the store by a white man.

I’ve had the WEEIRDDESSST EXPERIENCES TODAY. Another random ass man tried to remove me from a plaza In palisades while attempting to buy dog food for fear I was a “rioter”. Lol He asked the grocery employee if he was “okay” after watching him speak w me then told me 2 leave.

The singer told fans that she was reduced to tears, finding it hard to figure out how to handle the situation since she felt like police outside the store would assume the worst about her, believing the random white person.

Between the “lock and load” rhetoric on my neighborhood app + being rushed out of a public space for being considered a rioter …I was in tears. couldn’t even jump up and down how I wanted cause I didn’t wanna look like a “rioter” to the legion of cops across the street. Smh

Just…wow. How do you think you would’ve handled this situation?