Floyd 4 Floyd: George Floyd’s Family Accepts Floyd Mayweather’s Offer To Cover His Funeral Expenses

While celebrities around the world have donated to different charities over the past week, Floyd Mayweather is making his contributions to George Floyd more personal. The boxing star has offered to cover the funeral expenses for Floyd’s family.

According to reports from TMZ Sports, Mayweather said he is willing to pay for Floyd’s multiple homegoing services; Floyd is set to have a service in his hometown of Houston, Minnesota (where he was living at the time of his death), Charlotte, and another location that has yet to be revealed.

Initial reporting from Hollywood Unlocked revealed that Floyd Mayweather was moved to cover the cost after learning that the CEO of his Money Team music label, Anzel Jennings, was a childhood friend of Floyd’s. Beyond that, the boxer also let it be known that he was upset about the third degree manslaughter charge officer Derek Chauvin received for murdering Floyd.

“Mayweather shared that he was distraught after learning the minimal charge former officer Chauvin received for killing George,” the site reported. “He told [Hollywood Unlocked CEO Jason Lee] that he was in a group chat with Anzel Jennings, the CEO of TMT music label, who shared that he actually grew up with George in Houston. Following their conversion, Jennings reached out to the family on Mayweather’s behalf.”

Once the news made it to social media, a rep for Mayweather informed TMZ that George Floyd’s family accepted his offer to pay for the funeral services.