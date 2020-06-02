‘I Am Staying On Topic’: John Boyega Warns Fans Against Trying To Talk To Him About Police Brutality Against White People

John Boyega is making himself loud and clear: if you don’t like his posts concerning the current protests and Black Lives Matter, you can take your concerns elsewhere.

While he’s always been vocal about condemning racism on his platform, the tragic murder of George Floyd has resulted in the actor has using his social media pages to amplify his disdain for racists and condemn police brutality. Unsurprisingly, Boyega faced some backlash for his remarks, but that still hasn’t stopped him from standing his ground and continuing to make sure his voice is heard.

The Star Wars star continued his streak on Monday, sending a blanket statement to trolls advising them not to waste their energy trying to get him to be sympathetic to the struggles of white folks.

“Don’t waste time tweeting ‘you need to talk about police brutality against white people’ go for one of your celeb coons for that,” Boyega wrote in the now-deleted tweet before explaining that he’s not the character they’re used to seeing on their movie screens. “That Star Wars movie got you lot all the way fucked up,” his tweet continued. “I am staying on topic. We are addressing a specific issue.”

It has become more than clear that John Boyega is not the one to mess with when it comes to speaking out against injustices, and no matter what some of his fanbase things, he will continue to make his voice heard.