BlackLivesMatter: A List Of Celebs Who Made Poignant, Powerful & Pro-Protest Statements Since George Floyd’s Murder

It’s been a horrible week for celebs–the absolute worst week in recent celebrity history–that’s only getting crazier as they continue to say the dumbest sh*t imaginable from the comfort of their lavish mansions in the hills.

But rather than dwell on the rampant stupidity from clueless celebs with massive platforms and mindless followers, we compiled a list of well-informed, pro-protest, for-the-people stars who used their fame, influence and power to speak on the tragic murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade and countless other victims of police brutality in Amerikkka.

Hit the flip for a list of celebs who made poignant, powerful and pro-protest statements since George Floyd’s tragic murder.