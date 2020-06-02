Jay-Z’s Team Roc Takes Out Full-Page Ads In Newspapers Across The Country In Support of George Floyd Protests

The philanthropic arm of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, Team Roc, took out full-page ads in newspapers across the country in support of the protests that have been happening over the past couple days.

The ad is a letter is dedicated to George Floyd, including a passage from a speech Martin Luther King Jr. gave in Selma in 1965. The publication of this letter also marks a partnership with multiple families who have lost their children to police brutality, along with several activists and attorneys. Angela Rye, Michael Eric Dyson, DJ Henry’s parents Danroy and Angella Henry, Charlamagne Tha God, George Floyd’s family attorneys Ben Crump and S. Lee Merritt, the Botham Jean Foundation, and more all contributed their signatures to the letter.

The heartfelt message appears in today’s edition of newspapers across the United States, including the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

“Only way we can really achieve freedom is to somehow hunker the fear of death. But if a man has not discovered something that he will die for, he isn’t fit to live,” the letter begins. “Deep down in our nonviolent creed is the conviction–that there are some things so dear, some things so precious, some things so eternally true, that they’re worth dying for.”

Read the letter in full down below: