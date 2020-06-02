Was Childish Condola Blowing Up Lawrence’s Phone Because She’s Pregnant?

I hate to jump to this conclusion, but I think Condola might be pregnant….she's a little too persistent in wanting to see Lawrence tonight #InsecureHBO #Insecure pic.twitter.com/C2zp3OlHC0 — Wilmer (@W1lmerSarmiento) June 1, 2020

Everyone’s still heart-eyed over Lawrence and Issa’s dreamy date night that elevated the mesmerizing episode to classic status while fueling loud whispers surrounding Condola‘s reasons for popping back up and blowing up Lawrence’s phone the entire night.

With only 2 episodes left in Season 4, we can’t WAIT to see why childish Condola was so thirsty to link with ex-boo Lawrence who, after 2 whole seasons, finally reconnected with Issa in a beautiful moment that might be ruined by a potential pregnancy bomb in the next few weeks.

Peep the loud Twitter whispers over childish Condola’s potential pregnancy bomb on the flip.