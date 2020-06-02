Eve Speaks On How The Protests Are Affecting Her Interracial Marriage, “I’m Having Some Of The Most Difficult Conversations I’ve Ever Had With My Husband”

In an upcoming episode of “The Talk” Eve says the protests following the murder of George Floyd have sparked some much needed but difficult conversations with her husband Max Cooper. “The Talk @ Home” host opened up in a conversation that was filmed Monday saying,

“I am in an interracial relationship. I am having some of the most difficult and uncomfortable conversations I think I’ve ever had, and vice-versa with my husband. But, at the same time, it’s a beautiful thing, because…I don’t know his life through his eyes. He doesn’t know my life through my eyes. All he can do is try to understand and try to ask the questions, and he wants to understand…but we have to be okay with being uncomfortable so that we can get to a solution.”

We love this — there is no way to achieve change without getting uncomfortable and we love that they love one another enough to have difficult conversations. “The Talk @ Home” host also noted the unity of the crowds saying,

“There are some people that are having beautiful peaceful protests, with their fists in the air…and all different colors and genders, all together, on one knee, wanting to get past this. That’s what actually keeps me from getting too emotional.” Eve adds, “We are under rock bottom. The only thing we can do now is to build up.”

Look at Sharon Osbourne jumping in as well with historical context. We’re looking forward to tuning in for this one.

For the full segment, tune in to “The Talk@Home,” Wednesday, June 3 at 2PM ET/1PM PT.

It’s interesting to us how many difficult conversations are being had right now. We don’t think we’ve ever seen white people and corporations so willing to take a stand, to be educated to help and to live up to being allies as we are seeing right now. Do you think there is a greater hope for change in 2020 than in previous years?